MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
05-07-08-19-45
(five, seven, eight, nineteen, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
02-06-08-15-17
(two, six, eight, fifteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
More From Nation
National
Reports: NYC prosecutors preparing case against Manafort
Prosecutors in New York City are building a potential criminal case against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, as he awaits sentencing on federal conspiracy and fraud convictions, according to reports published Friday.
Home & Garden
Manhattan luxury condo owners vote to strip Trump's name
Big, brassy letters spelling "Trump" will be ripped off another New York City apartment tower, the last of six luxury condominiums that once displayed the president's name.
National
South Dakota senators scrap ban on teaching gender dysphoria
A South Dakota Senate panel rejected a bill Friday to limit teaching about gender dysphoria in public schools after a transgender high school student told members that passing the measure would only ensure "another generation of isolation that would erase people like me."
Nation
San Francisco landslide traps person under sand
Dozens of firefighters were frantically digging with shovels Friday afternoon in search of a person who was thought to be buried by a landslide near a San Francisco beach.
Music
Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time
Tears streamed down R. Kelly's cheeks as a court official read a jury's not guilty verdict to all 14 counts of child pornography at his 2008 trial in Chicago. The R&B superstar had successfully dodged up to 15 years in prison and likely financial ruin.
