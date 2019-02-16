MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

02-20-31-34-43

(two, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Estimated jackpot: $190 million

04-05-07-22-29

(four, five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $260 million