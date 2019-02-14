MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

04-10-32-35-43

(four, ten, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Estimated jackpot: $190 million

03-09-18-23-25

(three, nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $242 million