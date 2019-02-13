MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

15-32-39-50-65, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

08-16-17-18-29

(eight, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $242 million