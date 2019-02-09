MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-0-5

(eight, zero, five)

05-28-37-40-45

(five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $742,000

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

23-24-27-29-31

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million