MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
17-18-35-42-44
(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
06-15-19-20-29
(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:17-18-35-42-44(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:8-0-7(eight, zero, seven)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-15-19-20-29(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:8-0-7(eight, zero, seven)17-18-35-42-44(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $139 million06-15-19-20-29(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $204 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:2-9-8-5(two, nine, eight, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.