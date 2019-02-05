MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

17-18-35-42-44

(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

06-15-19-20-29

(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $204 million