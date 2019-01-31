MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

08-10-13-27-43

(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $545,000

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

01-22-24-26-31

(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million