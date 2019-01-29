MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

02-20-25-27-42

(two, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $490,000

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

05-09-11-15-17

(five, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million