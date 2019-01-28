MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
02-07-09-16-26
(two, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
