MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
16-21-24-25-31
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
Muted political tone at largest Koch donor network meeting
A record-breaking number of wealthy donors have gathered at conservative billionaire industrialist Charles Koch's private weekend retreat, where leaders of the powerful political network have taken a decidedly different, more politically muted tone than in years past.
'Weeeee!' Some national parks open to visitors post-shutdown
Park rangers were once again greeting visitors at some national parks across the United States and flight operations at major airports were returning to normal on Saturday, one day after a partial government shutdown came to an end.
Everything is pretty good in 'The LEGO Movie 2'
"The LEGO Movie" is a hard act to follow. Its world was so fresh and vibrant and unexpected, it's no wonder that it spawned a…
Hard Rock casino testing online sports betting in New Jersey
Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino has begun offering online sports betting just over a week before the Super Bowl.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:6-9-9(six, nine, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
