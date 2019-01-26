MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

09-22-28-37-38

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

08-16-30-38-61, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

08-10-11-17-31

(eight, ten, eleven, seventeen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $161 million