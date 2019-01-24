MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
16-22-23-32-38
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
01-05-21-23-25
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
