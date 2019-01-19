MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
09-10-24-36-46
(nine, ten, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
02-43-48-62-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(two, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
02-11-19-20-25
(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
