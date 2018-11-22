MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
05-06-09-12-34
(five, six, nine, twelve, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $320,000
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
05-13-17-22-25
(five, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:9-5-6(nine, five, six)05-06-09-12-34(five, six, nine, twelve, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $320,000Estimated jackpot: $155 million05-13-17-22-25(five, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $139…
