MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday: 3-2-8 (three, two, eight) Estimated jackpot: $122 million 08-15-19-22-25 (eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $124 million

EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.