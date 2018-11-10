MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

07-13-20-23-33

(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

01-02-15-17-21

(one, two, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $92 million