MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

07-09-23-27-37

(seven, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

07-11-27-29-31

(seven, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Estimated jackpot: $71 million