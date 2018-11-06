MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-7-0
(seven, seven, zero)
07-09-23-27-37
(seven, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
07-11-27-29-31
(seven, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Estimated jackpot: $71 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Six types of misinformation to beware of on Election Day (and what to do if you spot them)
Tips on not falling for polling place hoaxes, false videos and texts and other misinformation meant to trip up voters.
Variety
Buffalo bishop revises priest abuse list, fends off critics
Embattled Bishop Richard Malone added 36 names Monday to a public list of priests with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a child, bringing the number to 78, and described a "tsunami" of victims who came forward following the creation of a program to compensate victims.
Nation
Damaging storms possible on Election Day in Southeast
Parts of the southeastern United States are at risk for severe weather including tornadoes early on Election Day, but officials said people should still be able to vote even if storms cause power outages.
National
How 'net neutrality' became a hot-button issue
For a fundamentally nerdy subject, net neutrality is pushing a lot of political buttons.
National
The Latest: Louisiana sheriff reports multiple tornadoes
The Latest on severe weather in the Deep South (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.