MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

09-13-37-45-47

(nine, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

01-13-20-24-26

(one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million