MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-5-7
(zero, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
15-18-20-21-29
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
More From Nation
Nation
Synagogue attack called 'unspeakable hate'
A gunman who's believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and rhetoric on social media barged into a Pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 people.
TV & Media
The Latest: Charges filed against suspected synagogue gunman
The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (all times local):
Nation
Photos: Shooter opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue
A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing an unknown number of people and wounding six others including four police officers.
Variety
Police boost patrols at synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting
Law-enforcement agencies around the U.S. are deploying extra officers at synagogues and Jewish centers in response to a shooting that claimed 11 lives at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
National
Trump calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack 'evil' anti-Semitism
President Donald Trump mourned the dead and forcefully condemned anti-Semitism Saturday after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead. But faced with another national tragedy, he could not long turn his focus away from the midterm elections or himself.
