MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

17-22-24-36-38

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.24 million

Estimated jackpot: $548 million

02-04-18-21-28

(two, four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Estimated jackpot: $314 million