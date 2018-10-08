MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-1-6

(seven, one, six)

08-09-14-24-26

(eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.03 million

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

03-13-18-21-29

(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $282 million