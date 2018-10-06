MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
06-08-12-19-24
(six, eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More From Nation
National
Brett Kavanaugh confirmed and sworn in
Kavanaugh joined the Supreme Court after a 50-48 Senate vote, following a wrenching debate over sexual misconduct and judicial temperament. It was a triumph for President Donald Trump that could swing the court rightward for a generation.
Nation
Tropical storm likely to form, roll toward US Gulf coast
A disturbance off the Central American coast is likely to grow into a tropical storm that could bring heavy rains and flooding to parts of Mexico, Cuba and then the U.S. Gulf coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday.
National
Trump celebrates Kavanaugh victory at Kansas political rally
President Donald Trump celebrated the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday, dismissing allegations of sexual misconduct and declaring he was "100 percent" certain his nominee was innocent.
National
Opponents vow Sen. Collins will pay price for Kavanaugh vote
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine isn't up for re-election until 2020, but critics vowed Saturday she'll pay a political price for voting for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Collins, meanwhile, insisted she "will not be intimidated."
Celebrities
#MeToo movement sends Hollywood figures into exile, not jail
The #MeToo movement has sent dozens of once-powerful Hollywood players into exile, but few of them have been placed in handcuffs or jail cells. And it's increasingly apparent that the lack of criminal charges may remain the norm.
