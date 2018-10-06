MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

21-35-40-44-45

(twenty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

04-05-10-16-25

(four, five, ten, sixteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $47,000

Estimated jackpot: $253 million