MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

14-16-26-39-45

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $795,000

Estimated jackpot: $336 million

07-09-20-21-30

(seven, nine, twenty, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Estimated jackpot: $229 million