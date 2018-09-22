MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
02-08-26-33-34
(two, eight, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $275 million
05-06-09-30-31
(five, six, nine, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $178 million
More From Nation
Nation
Investigation finds Maryland culpable in death of player
An independent investigation into the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field.
National
GOP, Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over her Senate testimony
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman on Friday rejected key concessions sought by Brett Kavanaugh's accuser if she is testify about her claim Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, and threatened a Monday vote by his panel on Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination without a quick agreement.
Nation
California man arrested in 10 'horrific' cold-case rapes
Sacramento police have arrested a married 58-year-old man in connection with at least 10 rapes across Northern California between 1991 and 2006.
National
The Latest: Ford wants another day to consider testifying
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her decades ago (all times local):
National
AP NewsBreak: DHS secretary says FEMA chief won't lose job
The head of the federal disaster response agency used government vehicles without proper authorization, but will not lose his job over it, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Friday.
