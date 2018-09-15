MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $252 million
02-10-15-23-30
(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
MN Lottery
Nation
