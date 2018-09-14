MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
05-12-25-26-29
(five, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $425,000
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
01-12-13-18-27
(one, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
Death sentence for ex-doctor who killed 4 people in Nebraska
A former doctor was sentenced to death on Friday for the revenge killings of four people connected to a Nebraska medical school, including the 11-year-old son of a physician who helped fire the man from a residency program nearly two decades ago.
The Latest: Winds may tip the balance in fighting Utah fire
The Latest on wildfires burning in the West United States (all times local):
Dallas police face ire over portrayal of man shot by officer
Attorneys for the family of a black man who was killed in his own apartment by a white police officer accused Dallas police of trying to "assassinate his character" and expressed fury that authorities sought a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of marijuana in the victim's apartment.
Hurricane Florence pummels Carolinas without respite
Millions of people in the path of Florence are hunkering down Friday as the monster storm pummels North and South Carolina, bringing catastrophic inundations and…
Mom of alleged MS-13 victim killed by car at girl's memorial
A grieving New York mother recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union in his campaign against deadly MS-13 gang violence was struck by an SUV and killed at a memorial to her slain daughter Friday after a heated confrontation with the driver.
