MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-17-23-25-28

(five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

06-07-09-10-24

(six, seven, nine, ten, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $114 million