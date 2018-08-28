MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
11-12-23-35-46
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
01-03-05-08-13
(one, three, five, eight, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Archdiocese says school's hair extension policy rescinded
A Catholic school official says a suburban New Orleans school has rescinded its policy forbidding hair extensions.
National
Agency: Don't charge Arizona officers in black man's beating
Suburban Phoenix police officers shown on video beating an unarmed black man as he stood against a wall three months ago should not face criminal charges, outside police investigators said Monday about one of a series of recent incidents that drew criticism about the agency's use of force.
National
Trump hosts evangelical leaders at the White House
President Donald Trump says the government's "attacks on communities of faith" are over as he hosts a dinner celebrating evangelical Christian leaders at the White House.
National
Group loses bid to save Louisiana Confederate monument
A federal judge in Louisiana has refused to reconsider his order clearing the way for the removal of a Confederate monument.
Nation
U.S. student loan watchdog resigns, saying Trump policies will cause 'far-reaching harm'
The consumer protection official charged with safeguarding student borrowers is resigning in protest of the Trump administration, claiming it is siding with predatory lenders over…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.