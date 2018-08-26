MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
06-09-10-17-30
(six, nine, ten, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Movies
Gentle humor was the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon
When master playwright Neil Simon accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2006, he was visibly nervous. But his gentle humor was evident.
Nation
The Latest: FBI searches Baltimore man's home after shooting
The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a riverfront mall during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all times local):
Local
'He exemplified heroism': Minn. colleagues remember McCain
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar remembered the late Sen. John McCain as a friend as well as a colleague, while Al Franken recalled his first encounter with the late Arizona senator.
Nation
Shooting at video game event in Florida kills 3, including suspect
A gunman opened fire Sunday at an online video game tournament that was being livestreamed from a Florida mall, killing two people and then fatally shooting himself in an attack that sent several others to hospitals, authorities said.
Stage & Arts
Broadway and Hollywood figures mourn the death of Neil Simon
Tributes are pouring in from actors, fellow playwrights and other celebrities for Neil Simon, the American theater's most successful and prolific playwright in the second half of the 20th century.
