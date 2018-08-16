MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
01-13-21-22-27
(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
