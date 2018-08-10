MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
03-06-23-31-43
(three, six, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
08-17-26-27-29
(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $247 million
Crews fight to keep flames from homes in California
Firefighters fought to spare homes Friday from a growing Southern California forest fire, a day after flames came perilously close to neighborhoods and destroyed one house.
Kavanaugh in memo argued against indicting sitting president
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will begin the day after Labor Day, Republicans said, sparking Democratic objections that they are rushing the process without properly delving into his background.
Teams trying to save ailing orca practice feeding live fish
Teams taking drastic measures to save a young, ailing killer whale loaded up two boats with fat live salmon as the sun rose Friday and rushed to waters off Washington state's San Juan Island, preparing if needed to test-feed the critically endangered orca a day after injecting it with medicine.
Judge rules against 3rd trial for US agent in fatal shooting
A U.S. State Department agent who shot and killed a man in a Hawaii fast-food restaurant cannot be tried a third time, a U.S. judge ruled Friday.
New Mexico compound littered with ammunition, dirty diapers
Dirty diapers, shotgun shells, small broken bicycles, the white sandal of a baby, anguished journals about faith and a DVD about killing techniques in close combat.
