MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

07-14-17-30-32

(seven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $490,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

02-13-16-23-24

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $223 million