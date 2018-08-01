MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

20-35-36-40-45

(twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

03-08-24-25-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(three, eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $5.77 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

01-07-09-14-24

(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

05-22-32-38-58, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $187 million