MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

08-25-36-38-47

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

08-15-34-36-37, Lucky Ball: 2

(eight, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

08-09-10-23-31

(eight, nine, ten, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

Estimated jackpot: $187 million