MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

09-10-14-20-44, Lucky Ball: 16

(nine, ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

02-06-09-15-30

(two, six, nine, fifteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Estimated jackpot: $168 million