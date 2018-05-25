MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

06-18-24-34-43

(six, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

02-08-09-23-28

(two, eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million