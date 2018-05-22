MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
11-19-23-24-28
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
