MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

14-17-21-38-43

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

03-04-10-21-26

(three, four, ten, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Estimated jackpot: $306 million