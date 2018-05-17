MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
04-05-17-18-22
(four, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Manafort's ex-son-in-law talking with Mueller's team
Paul Manafort's former son-in-law says he has been so busy with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that he's been unable to keep up with his other legal issues, according to a court filing and a lawyer involved in a civil lawsuit against him.
'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted anew Thursday with little sound and only modest fury, spewing a steely gray plume of ash about 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.
Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on explosives charge
Spa owner Ildiko Krajnyak was opening a package that had piled up with mail during her recent trip to her native Hungary when it exploded.
Trump defends 'animals' remark, says he'll always use it
President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his use of the word "animals" to describe some immigrants who enter the country illegally, saying he would continue to use the term to refer to violent gang members in spite of a sharp rebuke from Democratic leaders.
