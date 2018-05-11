MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-6-9

(eight, six, nine)

01-03-14-23-31

(one, three, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

05-06-18-20-24

(five, six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $257 million