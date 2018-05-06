MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
01-13-23-25-31
(one, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
Estimated jackpot: $233 million
