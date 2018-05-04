MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

16-23-26-27-28

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

04-05-10-12-18, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4

(four, five, ten, twelve, eighteen; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $143 million

03-04-13-24-25

(three, four, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Estimated jackpot: $215 million