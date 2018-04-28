MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-5-4
(six, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
06-09-15-17-19
(six, nine, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump
A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
National
The Latest: Trump attacks familiar enemies, adds new targets
The Latest on President Donald Trump's Michigan rally Saturday night (all times local):
Music
The Latest: Rod Stewart has all the luck at Jazz Fest
The Latest on The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:6-5-4(six, five, four)Estimated jackpot: $126 million06-09-15-17-19(six, nine, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)Estimated jackpot: $39,000Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-09-15-17-19(six, nine, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)Estimated jackpot: $39,000
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.