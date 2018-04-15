MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
03-16-17-22-27
(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
