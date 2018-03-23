MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
08-14-20-30-45
(eight, fourteen, twenty, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.54 million
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
03-08-09-18-28
(three, eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
