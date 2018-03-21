MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
23-25-28-29-45
(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.44 million
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
01-03-10-13-29
(one, three, ten, thirteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Bargainers announce $1.3 trillion budget deal
The Latest on negotiations in Congress over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill (all times local):
National
Video: Officers yelled 'gun' before shooting unarmed man
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed, audio from body camera footage released Wednesday by Sacramento police shows.
Prince
Carver County to turn over Prince investigative files to family
Prosecutors in the county where Prince was found dead have agreed to provide his siblings with investigative documents so the family can determine whether civil litigation is warranted, according to a stipulation filed in court Wednesday.
National
The Latest: Police describe how suspect set off bomb in car
The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local):
National
NYC agency investigating more than a dozen Kushner buildings
New York City's buildings regulator launched investigations at more than a dozen Kushner Cos. properties Wednesday following an Associated Press report that the real estate developer routinely filed false paperwork claiming it had zero rent-regulated tenants in its buildings across the city.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.