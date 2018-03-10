MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
03-05-22-29-39
(three, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
Estimated jackpot: $290 million
03-07-11-24-30
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Estimated jackpot: $385 million
