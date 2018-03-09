MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $290 million
19-23-25-27-31
(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $385 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump says he'll meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
The meeting, to be held by May, is to negotiate an end to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. No American president has ever met with a North Korea leader.
Nation
Therapist testifies nanny wasn't suicidal or murderous
The New York City nanny who fatally stabbed two children appeared to dispute a therapist's testimony in her murder trial in which her lawyers argue she is too mentally ill to be responsible for the 2012 killings.
National
Asian shares rise as trade fears on Trump's tariffs ease
Asian shares were mostly higher Friday on relief that President Donald Trump's tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports may not be as harsh as initially feared. News Trump and North Korea's leader will meet also lifted sentiment.
National
Wynn Resorts settles lawsuit for $2.4B with Tokyo company
Wynn Resorts has agreed to pay $2.4 billion in a settlement with a Tokyo casino game maker and its U.S. unit over the forced redemption of their shares in the Las Vegas-based casino operating company in 2012.
National
Armed man shot during Southern California standoff dies
A man who was shot by police after he threatened to blow up a federal building in Southern California has died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.