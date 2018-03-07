MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

01-04-26-35-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5

(one, four, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)

10-15-18-24-28

(ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Estimated jackpot: $348 million